Sigma Planning Corp Sells 349 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 65,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,311. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $3,080,483.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at $24,676,902.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,529,482. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

