Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,344 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,448,000 after acquiring an additional 182,798 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,138 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,415,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,099,000 after acquiring an additional 549,984 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,648,000 after buying an additional 1,049,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,018,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,523,000 after buying an additional 849,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.35.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,551. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

