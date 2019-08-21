Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,495.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 8,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,957. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Mario Clemente purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

