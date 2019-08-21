Sigma Planning Corp Has $442,000 Stock Position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 118,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

1ST TR SMALL CA/COM stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16. 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

