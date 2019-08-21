Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
SMTS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
See Also: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.