Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,699 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.