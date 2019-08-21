Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading Up 0.4%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.95, approximately 12,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,389,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a market cap of $341.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sientra news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sientra by 37.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 730,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 64.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 727,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sientra by 6,998.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 700,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 421.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 364,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.