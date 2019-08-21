Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives C$19.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.15. 117,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.39. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$15.44 and a 12 month high of C$20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 158.26.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

