ShipChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $788.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $788.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00265402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.01312879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00093439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,287,057 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

