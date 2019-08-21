Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $5.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. 1,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

