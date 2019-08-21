Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,547 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Target makes up about 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.68.

Shares of Target stock traded up $16.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

