Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 74.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 91,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,581. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,023,392.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.