Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Aug 21st, 2019

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

IAGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,730 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68.

