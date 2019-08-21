Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,734.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $139.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

