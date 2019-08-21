Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,518 argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 47.0% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of argenx by 27.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.05. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,815. argenx SE – has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. ValuEngine lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

