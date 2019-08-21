Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Southern comprises approximately 2.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $641,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,625.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. 165,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

