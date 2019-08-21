Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SID shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,505. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

