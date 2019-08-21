Shift (SHIFT) Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002316 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Shift has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $4,961.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,358,936 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

