Sfmg LLC Sells 432,238 Shares of American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432,238 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in American Electric Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Technologies by 13,084.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 632,627 shares during the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. American Electric Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Electric Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

American Electric Technologies, Inc supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products.

