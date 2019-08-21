Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a market cap of $8.01 million and $1.09 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

