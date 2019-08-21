Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 960 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. 851,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

