Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,063. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

