Securian Asset Management Inc Has $5.70 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 610,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $369.35. The stock had a trading volume of 211,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.39 and its 200 day moving average is $304.08. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $377.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

