Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 186,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

