Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 689 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $489,930,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,549,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. 23,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,316 shares of company stock valued at $48,598,531. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.