Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 37,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 5,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,195.65. 296,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,168.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,158.92. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

