SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

SEAS stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.38. 733,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,214. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $502,945,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

