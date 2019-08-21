Scroll (SCRL) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00266153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.01309800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00093149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll launched on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

