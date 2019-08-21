Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. 5,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.