Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Lifted by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,212. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.