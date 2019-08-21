Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after buying an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,574,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,713,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,974,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,701,000 after purchasing an additional 347,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Gabelli began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

