Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) Trading 33.3% Higher

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25,541% from the average session volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Sandston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDON)

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products.

