SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Stock Price Up 14.3%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 223,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 151,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

