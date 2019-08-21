Ruggie Capital Group Takes $32,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,199. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $123,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $598,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,912,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

