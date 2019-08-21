Ruggie Capital Group Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.63 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

