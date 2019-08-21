Ruggie Capital Group Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,377.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 6,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

