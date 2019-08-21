Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP) Shares Up 42.9%

Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP)’s share price shot up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 103,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 31,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

Royalty North Partners Company Profile (CVE:RNP)

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd. in February 2016.

