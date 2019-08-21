Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $89.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,703. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PTC has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. PTC’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,992. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 17,775.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

