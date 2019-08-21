Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $310.96 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,098 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.3% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $310,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 61,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,379,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,886 shares of company stock worth $202,031,242. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

FB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.89. 370,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

