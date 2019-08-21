Robert W. Baird Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $230.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.43. 159,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.