Robert Duchscher Acquires 19,310 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Robert Duchscher purchased 19,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $43,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,726.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 201,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.72. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SunOpta by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 76.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

