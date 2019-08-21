RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $16.21 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at $914,203.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,450. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.