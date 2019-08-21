RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,001,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,275,000 after buying an additional 1,964,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

NYSE T traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,435,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

