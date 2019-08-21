Richard D. Pilnik Buys 7,840 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $20,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
