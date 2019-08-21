Richard D. Pilnik Buys 7,840 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $20,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $170,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $173,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

