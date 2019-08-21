Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Just Energy Group (JE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group (TSE: JE):

8/16/2019 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.50.

8/16/2019 – Just Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Just Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Just Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

JE traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 614,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,883. Just Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.78.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

