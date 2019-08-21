Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stella-Jones (SJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE: SJ) recently:

8/21/2019 – Stella-Jones was given a new C$43.50 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$49.00.

8/8/2019 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.67. 105,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,913. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 6.21. Stella-Jones Inc has a 52 week low of C$37.40 and a 52 week high of C$48.28.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

