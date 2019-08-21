Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2019 – Good Times Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Good Times Restaurants was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Good Times Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. "

8/1/2019 – Good Times Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2019 – Good Times Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2019 – Good Times Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/9/2019 – Good Times Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2019 – Good Times Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2019 – Good Times Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

GTIM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

