Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.68 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. CIBC boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.67.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$72.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.31. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$65.56 and a 52 week high of C$80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$1,522,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total value of C$5,060,444.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$26,525,040.64.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.