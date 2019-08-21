Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0810

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi Global, Binance and UEX. Ren has a market cap of $64.42 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.41 or 0.04949640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,594,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, Huobi Global and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.