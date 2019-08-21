Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 169,170 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 543,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.