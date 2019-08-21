Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT) Shares Down 2.1%

Regal Petroleum PLC (LON:RPT)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), 383,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 370,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.70 ($0.43).

The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.23.

About Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT)

Regal Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. It owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in north-eastern comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.